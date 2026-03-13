L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Out in Tennessee

Sneed (quadriceps) was released by the Titans on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite signing a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Titans in March of 2024, Sneed has been dropped after spending just two seasons with the team. During his two years in Tennessee, the 29-year-old appeared in just 12 games, tallying 49 total tackles and three passes defensed. Despite his underwhelming stint with the Titans, Sneed was one of the NFL's top cornerbacks in 2023, recording 14 passes defensed, including two interceptions, while allowing just a 56.2 passer rating when targeted across 16 regular-season games with the Chiefs. Now a free agent, Sneed is expected to draw interest from teams in need of secondary help ahead of the 2026 season.