L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Sneed (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a quadriceps injury in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Colts. However, the first-year Titan still has a chance to suit up for Sunday's contest. If Sneed is unable to play through his quadriceps issue in Week 7, expect Jarvis Brownlee to see additional work with Tennessee's first-team defense.

L'Jarius Sneed
Tennessee Titans
