L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Remains out with quad injury

Sneed (quadriceps) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed has missed the Titans' last four games due to a quadriceps injury, and his DNP to open the week puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Vikings. Darrell Baker has served as the Titans' second starter at corner opposite fifth-round rookie Jarvis Brownlee in Sneed's absence.