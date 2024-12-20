L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Sneed (quadriceps) is not expected to play again this season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed was traded from the Chiefs to the Titans on Mar. 22, but his first year in Tennessee didn't go as planned, as he appeared in just five games before being placed on injured reserve due to a quadriceps issue. The Louisiana Tech product recorded 23 total tackles across those five appearances. Look for Sneed to return to form in 2025 as one of the NFL's 10 highest-paid cornerbacks.