L'Jarius Sneed headshot

L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Won't return in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Sneed (quadricep) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a quadriceps injury sustained in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs. Expect Darrell Baker and Tre Avery (hamstring) to continue seeing increased work with Tennessee's first-team defense until Sneed can return.

L'Jarius Sneed
Tennessee Titans
