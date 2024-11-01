L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Won't return in Week 9

Sneed (quadricep) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a quadriceps injury sustained in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs. Expect Darrell Baker and Tre Avery (hamstring) to continue seeing increased work with Tennessee's first-team defense until Sneed can return.