Lloyd Cushenberry headshot

Lloyd Cushenberry Injury: Let go by Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

The Titans have released Cushenberry (undisclosed) with a failed physical designation, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cushenberry saw action in 23 regular-season games for the Titans over the past two seasons, including 15 contests in 2025. The 2020 third-rounder will now look to catch on elsewhere, once he moves past his current injury issue. Prior to Wednesday's move, the center had two season remaining on the four-year deal he signed with Tennessee in March of 2024.

Lloyd Cushenberry
 Free Agent
