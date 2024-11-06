Lloyd Cushenberry Injury: Moves to IR

Cushenberry (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Monday that Cushenberry would be placed on IR after sustaining an Achilles injury in the Titans' Week 9 win over the Patriots, so this move comes as no surprise. Expect Daniel Brunskill to serve as Tennessee's top center while Cushenberry is sidelined for at least the Titans' next four games.