Lloyd Cushenberry Injury: Will be ready for camp
Cushenberry (Achilles) said Monday that his recovery time is six to eight months, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Cushenberry went on injured reserve after suffering an Achilles injury in Week 9. He still is wearing a walking boot and has several months of recovery ahead, but he told Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com that he'll definitely be ready for training camp.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now