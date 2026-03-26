Lloyd Cushenberry News: Signs with Bills
Cushenberry (undisclosed) signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Thursday.
Cushenberry was released Feb. 25 by the Titans with a failed physical designation, but he has evidently recovered a month later, proving himself healthy enough to sign with Buffalo. He made 23 starts for the Titans over the previous two seasons and will compete for playing time at center with his new team.
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