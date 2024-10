Hall (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Hall sat out due to a foot injury during the Buccaneers' Week 1 win over the Commanders, but he's been playing through the issue ever since, logging five total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended across three games. The 2022 second-round pick is expected to continue playing thorough the injury unless his participation downgrades Tuesday or Wednesday.