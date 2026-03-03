Logan Hall News: Career-high tackle total in '25
Hall recorded 39 tackles (18 solo), including 1.5 sacks, one defensed pass and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2025.
The four-year veteran played a career-high 609 snaps from scrimmage, leading to a new high-water mark in tackles. Hall played on at least 51.0 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 of 17 games while operating as the starting right defensive end, but he disappointingly regressed in terms of getting to the quarterback after posting a career-best 5.5 sacks in 2024. Nevertheless, Hall has proven a durable rotational player -- he's missed just two regular-season games over his first four seasons -- so he could attract some interest on the open market from teams looking to fortify the depth of their defensive front.
