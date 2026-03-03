Logan Hall headshot

Logan Hall News: Career-high tackle total in '25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Hall recorded 39 tackles (18 solo), including 1.5 sacks, one defensed pass and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The four-year veteran played a career-high 609 snaps from scrimmage, leading to a new high-water mark in tackles. Hall played on at least 51.0 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 of 17 games while operating as the starting right defensive end, but he disappointingly regressed in terms of getting to the quarterback after posting a career-best 5.5 sacks in 2024. Nevertheless, Hall has proven a durable rotational player -- he's missed just two regular-season games over his first four seasons -- so he could attract some interest on the open market from teams looking to fortify the depth of their defensive front.

Logan Hall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Hall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Hall See More
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
12 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
159 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 3 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 3 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
162 days ago
NFL Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Bengals WRs in Flux, Vikings WRs Good to Go
NFL
NFL Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Bengals WRs in Flux, Vikings WRs Good to Go
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 6, 2024
NFL Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Kupp and Nacua Cleared, Higgins Out Again
NFL
NFL Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Kupp and Nacua Cleared, Higgins Out Again
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
November 24, 2023