Logan Hall headshot

Logan Hall News: Headed to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Hall is slated to sign a two-year contract with the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Hall spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, where he compiled 10.0 sacks across 66 games played. The 25-year-old will likely serve as one of Houston's top rotational options at defensive end behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter during the upcoming campaign.

Logan Hall
Houston Texans
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Hall See More
