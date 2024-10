Hall totaled two tackles, both of which were sacks, in Thursday's overtime loss to the Falcons.

Hall was very disruptive in the contest, as he registered five QB hits, including the 2.0 sacks. The third-year pro is up to 3.0 sacks on the campaign, which is already a career-high mark. In fact, Hall's season total is equal to the amount of sacks he posted over the first 33 games of his NFL career.