Hall (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hall has been playing through a foot injury since the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Lions, and following Wednesday's full practice, he's in line to suit up Thursday night. Expect Hall to start opposite William Gholston as part of Tampa Bay's top edge-rusher duo in Week 5.