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Logan Jones News: Selected by Bears

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Bears selected Jones in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

Jones is light (6-foot-3, 299 pounds) and even more so has short arms (30 and 3/4 inches), but in literally every other regard the Iowa product is a blue-chip center. Despite his technically smallish build, there's very little concern about Jones translating at the next level. That's in large part due to his rare athleticism -- it's a lot easier to deal with short arms when you run a 4.9-second 40 with strong jumps and agility testing. Jones should be at least an average starting NFL center soon or immediately.

Logan Jones
Chicago Bears
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