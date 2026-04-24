Logan Jones News: Selected by Bears
The Bears selected Jones in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 57th overall.
Jones is light (6-foot-3, 299 pounds) and even more so has short arms (30 and 3/4 inches), but in literally every other regard the Iowa product is a blue-chip center. Despite his technically smallish build, there's very little concern about Jones translating at the next level. That's in large part due to his rare athleticism -- it's a lot easier to deal with short arms when you run a 4.9-second 40 with strong jumps and agility testing. Jones should be at least an average starting NFL center soon or immediately.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Jones See More