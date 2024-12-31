Logan Lee Injury: Able to return to practice

Lee (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Lee hasn't played at all this season after being selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of April's NFL Draft. He hurt his calf prior to the start of Week 1 and has been on injured reserve since early September. Lee could be activated in time for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Bengals or at some point in the postseason, though he's unlikely to see much action even if he does come off IR.