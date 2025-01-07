Logan Lee Injury: Full practice Tuesday
Lee (calf) was a full participant at the Steelers' practice Tuesday.
Lee was designated to return from injured reserve last week, practicing in a limited capacity. The linebacker's ability to open the week as a full participant is a good sign for his chances to be activated from IR prior to Saturday's matchup with the Ravens. Lee has missed the entirety of his rookie season to this point while nursing a calf injury.
