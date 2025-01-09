Logan Lee Injury: Not playing against Baltimore

Lee (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick missed the entire regular season due to a calf injury which forced him to go on injured reserve in early September. Lee was a full participant in practice all week, but it appears he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to play Saturday. He could play next weekend should the Steelers win and advance to the divisional round.