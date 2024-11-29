Fantasy Football
Logan Wilson Injury: Deemed questionable for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Wilson (knee) is questionable to play Sunday versus Pittsburgh, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A knee issue has prevented Wilson from practicing all week, but there's still a chance he could play Sunday. The veteran linebacker has been a consistent presence in the Bengals' defense this year, tallying at least eight tackles in all 11 of the team's games so far. If Wilson ends up missing Sunday, Joe Bachie could slide into a starting role.

Logan Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals
