Logan Wilson Injury: Officially placed on IR

Wilson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Wilson's shift to IR comes as no surprise, as he underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee Thursday and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. The 28-year-old could return for the postseason if the 4-8 Bengals miraculously make the playoffs, though that appears to be a longshot. Wilson accumulated 104 total tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles in 11 appearances this season.