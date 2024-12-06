Fantasy Football
Logan Wilson

Logan Wilson Injury: Officially placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Wilson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Wilson's shift to IR comes as no surprise, as he underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee Thursday and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. The 28-year-old could return for the postseason if the 4-8 Bengals miraculously make the playoffs, though that appears to be a longshot. Wilson accumulated 104 total tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles in 11 appearances this season.

Logan Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals
