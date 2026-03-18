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Logan Wilson News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wilson had spent the entirety of his career with the Bengals before being traded to the Cowboys prior to last season's trade deadline. Across six seasons in the NFL, the 29-year-old amassed 565 tackles (330 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and 11 interceptions in 83 games.

Logan Wilson
 Free Agent
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