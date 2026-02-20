Logan Wilson headshot

Logan Wilson News: Let go by Cowboys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

The Cowboys waived Wilson on Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Per Archer, parting ways with Wilson saves the Cowboys $6.5 million against their salary cap. In a combined 15 regular-season games between the Bengals (eight) and the Cowboys (seven) in 2025, the 29-year-old linebacker recorded 70 tackles (34 solo) and five passes defensed.

Logan Wilson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Wilson
