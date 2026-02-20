Logan Wilson News: Let go by Cowboys
The Cowboys waived Wilson on Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Per Archer, parting ways with Wilson saves the Cowboys $6.5 million against their salary cap. In a combined 15 regular-season games between the Bengals (eight) and the Cowboys (seven) in 2025, the 29-year-old linebacker recorded 70 tackles (34 solo) and five passes defensed.
Logan Wilson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Wilson See More
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 18: Top Risers & Fallers51 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 12: Top Risers and Fallers94 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 11 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips98 days ago
-
General NFL Article
NFL Trade Deadline: Fantasy Impact of Rashid Shaheed, Jakobi Meyers & More108 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 9110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Wilson See More