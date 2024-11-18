Fantasy Football
Logan Wilson headshot

Logan Wilson News: Makes eight tackles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Wilson recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

The linebacker also played on every defensive snap for the ninth time in 11 games this season. Wilson is up to 104 tackles (55 solo) on the year, the fourth straight campaign in which he's made at least 100 stops. This year, he also has a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Logan Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals
