Wilson recorded seven tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 37-17 loss versus the Eagles.

Wilson's seven tackles in Week 8 were actually the fewest he's had in any game so far this season. It was a tough day for the Cincinnati defense as a whole, but especially for the run defense, which gave up 161 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries Sunday. Wilson still projects as a solid IDP option for Week 9 versus the Raiders.