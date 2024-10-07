Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Logan Wilson headshot

Logan Wilson News: Nine more stops in Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Wilson recorded nine total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Ravens.

The fifth-year pro tied both Sam Hubbard and Germaine Pratt for the most stops on the Bengals' defense in Sunday's loss. Wilson has now accumulated 52 total tackles and one forced fumble through Cincinnati's first five games, which makes him tied for the NFL's fourth-leading tackler. Expect Wilson to remain a valuable IDP asset as the Bengals take on the Giants in Week 6.

Logan Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News