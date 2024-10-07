Logan Wilson News: Nine more stops in Week 5

Wilson recorded nine total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Ravens.

The fifth-year pro tied both Sam Hubbard and Germaine Pratt for the most stops on the Bengals' defense in Sunday's loss. Wilson has now accumulated 52 total tackles and one forced fumble through Cincinnati's first five games, which makes him tied for the NFL's fourth-leading tackler. Expect Wilson to remain a valuable IDP asset as the Bengals take on the Giants in Week 6.