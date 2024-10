Wilson recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in the Bengals' win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Wilson added one QB hit and now has double-digit tackles in three of the Bengals' four contests, logging 100 percent of the defensive snaps in all four. On the year, Wilson is up to 43 tackles (24 solo), including one TFL, four QB hits and one fumble recovery. His 43 tackles are fourth-most in the NFL through four weeks.