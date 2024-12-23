Fantasy Football
Logan Woodside News: Let go by Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 1:09pm

The Bengals waived Woodside on Monday.

The reserve quarterback will be sent to the waivers by Cincinnati in a concurrent move with bringing defensive end Isaiah Thomas up to the active roster from the practice squad. Woodside hasn't thrown a pass this season serving as the Bengals' emergency third quarterback, and he has just seven pass attempts in his four-season career.

