Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Woodside headshot

Logan Woodside News: Signed to 53-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 12:52pm

The Bengals signed Woodside from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Woodside has thrown just four passes over parts of four NFL seasons, and he's spent the campaign to this point on Cincinnati's practice squad. Joe Burrow and Jake Browning -- the team's No. 1 and No. 2 options at quarterback -- are both currently healthy, so Woodside's signing may just be a good-faith move to provide him with a game check. The Bengals had a roster spot open up Saturday with linebacker Joe Bachie (groin) landing on IR.

Logan Woodside
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now