Loren Strickland Injury: Let go with injury settlement

The Lions waived Strickland (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Strickland reverted to the Lions' injured reserve list Monday and was set to remain there for the entirety of the 2026 season. The safety clearly thinks he can get healthy in time to sign with another organization during 2026 and is now a free agent. Strickland appeared in two regular-season contests during the 2025 season, playing 47 total snaps for two tackles (one solo).