Loren Strickland Injury: Reverts to IR
Strickland (undisclosed) reverted to the Lions' injured-reserve list Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
The safety was waived/injured by the team Sunday. Strickland will now need to reach an injury settlement with Detroit to have a chance to play in 2026. A year ago, he appeared in two regular-season contests for the Lions, seeing more snaps on special teams (33) than defense (14).
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