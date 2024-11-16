Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lorenzo Carter headshot

Lorenzo Carter Injury: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

The Falcons activated Carter (concussion) from injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Carter was concussed in Week 6 and missed the required four games while on injured reserve. After practicing in full this week, Carter appears to have a good chance of suiting up Sunday against the Broncos. He recorded 15 tackles (11 solo) through the first six games of the season prior to his injury.

Lorenzo Carter
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now