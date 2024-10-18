Lorenzo Carter Injury: Missing first game in Week 7

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Carter (concussion) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Carter has not practiced this week and has yet to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Expect James Smith-Williams and Arnold Ebiketie to see additional reps with Atlanta's first-team defense in Carter's stead.