Lorenzo Carter Injury: Practices in full Thursday
Carter (concussion) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Carter remains on injured reserve and in the league's concussion protocols, but he could be close to returning from both after practicing without restrictions Thursday. If he's able to be cleared by an independent neurologist, Carter could be activated off IR and play against the Broncos on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now