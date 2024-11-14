Fantasy Football
Lorenzo Carter headshot

Lorenzo Carter Injury: Practices in full Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Carter (concussion) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Carter remains on injured reserve and in the league's concussion protocols, but he could be close to returning from both after practicing without restrictions Thursday. If he's able to be cleared by an independent neurologist, Carter could be activated off IR and play against the Broncos on Sunday.

Lorenzo Carter
Atlanta Falcons
