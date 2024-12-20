Lorenzo Carter Injury: Questionable vs. Giants
Carter (groin) is questionable for Sunday's outing against the Giants, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carter has played in all of Atlanta's matchups since the bye week, but it appears he's recently suffered a groin injury as he's landed on the injury report. The severity of the injury and whether he'll play versus New York both remain unknown, but there should be more indication prior to kickoff on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now