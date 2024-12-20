Fantasy Football
Lorenzo Carter headshot

Lorenzo Carter Injury: Questionable vs. Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Carter (groin) is questionable for Sunday's outing against the Giants, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Carter has played in all of Atlanta's matchups since the bye week, but it appears he's recently suffered a groin injury as he's landed on the injury report. The severity of the injury and whether he'll play versus New York both remain unknown, but there should be more indication prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Lorenzo Carter
Atlanta Falcons
