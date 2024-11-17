Fantasy Football
Lorenzo Carter headshot

Lorenzo Carter News: Officially active for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 11:49am

Carter (concussion) is active for Sunday's game in Denver, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Carter was placed on injured reserve Oct. 17 due to a concussion. He subsequently missed the required four games before being designated to return this past Wednesday and activated off IR on Saturday. Carter had been playing about half of Atlanta's defensive snaps each week prior to his injury.

Lorenzo Carter
Atlanta Falcons
