Louis Hansen News: Signs with Houston
The Texans signed Hansen to a contract Sunday.
Hansen's signing is likely to add tight end depth after Brevin Jordan (knee) suffered an injury during last Friday's training camp session. Hansen likely will get a few reps in the remaining preseason games before cut-down day. The tight end's first chance to make an impact will be Thursday's contest against the Raiders.
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