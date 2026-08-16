Louis Hansen headshot

Louis Hansen News: Signs with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:23pm

The Texans signed Hansen to a contract Sunday.

Hansen's signing is likely to add tight end depth after Brevin Jordan (knee) suffered an injury during last Friday's training camp session. Hansen likely will get a few reps in the remaining preseason games before cut-down day. The tight end's first chance to make an impact will be Thursday's contest against the Raiders.

Louis Hansen
Houston Texans
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