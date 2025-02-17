Louis Rees-Zammit News: Getting second opportunity
Rees-Zammit re-signed with the Jaguars on Monday.
Rees-Zammit came to the NFL in the spring of 2024 as part of their International Player Pathway Program after playing rugby in Wales. Originally viewed as a running back, and rushing six times for 22 yards during the 2024 preseason with the Chiefs, Rees-Zammit was waived. He caught on with Jacksonville soon after but remained on their practice squad throughout the season.
