Louis Rees-Zammit News: Getting second opportunity

Rees-Zammit re-signed with the Jaguars on Monday.

Rees-Zammit came to the NFL in the spring of 2024 as part of their International Player Pathway Program after playing rugby in Wales. Originally viewed as a running back, and rushing six times for 22 yards during the 2024 preseason with the Chiefs, Rees-Zammit was waived. He caught on with Jacksonville soon after but remained on their practice squad throughout the season.