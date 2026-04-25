LT Overton headshot

LT Overton News: Taken by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Cowboys selected Overton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

Overton displayed his versatility by playing all over the defensive line with Alabama in 2025, finishing with 42 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 13 games (12 starts). The Cowboys selected two other defensive rushers in Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham in the first and third rounds, respectively, so Overton's ability to line up in multiple spots and fit in different schemes should be an asset as he heads into his rookie NFL season.

LT Overton
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LT Overton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LT Overton See More
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
9 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
Author Image
Max Staley
25 days ago