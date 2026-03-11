Lucas Krull News: Back to Denver on one-year deal

The Broncos re-signed Krull (foot) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Krull is re-upping with the Broncos via a one-year, $1.15 million deal, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver. The depth tight end was only able to suit up for the first three regular-season games of the 2025 campaign with Denver due to a foot injury, but he appeared to be nearing a return down the stretch of the team's playoff run and should be ready to participate in spring activities.