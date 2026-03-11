Lucas Krull headshot

Lucas Krull News: Back to Denver on one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Broncos re-signed Krull (foot) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Krull is re-upping with the Broncos via a one-year, $1.15 million deal, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver. The depth tight end was only able to suit up for the first three regular-season games of the 2025 campaign with Denver due to a foot injury, but he appeared to be nearing a return down the stretch of the team's playoff run and should be ready to participate in spring activities.

Lucas Krull
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Krull See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Krull See More
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
56 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 3 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 3 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
170 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Egbuka, Kraft, Warren Deemed Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Egbuka, Kraft, Warren Deemed Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
173 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
177 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
184 days ago