Lucas Krull News: Records 19 grabs in regular season

Krull finished the 2024 season with 19 catches on 23 targets for 152 yards and no touchdowns.

Krull played 13 games in the 2024 campaign after appearing in just seven games in 2023. The 26-year-old tight end recorded career highs in catches, targets and yards this season while splitting playing time with fellow tight ends Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins. Krull paced the group in receptions and targets, as he became more involved in Denver's offense in his second season with the Broncos. The Pittsburgh product will enter this offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, giving the Broncos the ability to retain Krull as long as they offer him at least a one-year, league-minimum contract. Either way, Krull will look to take a step forward after gaining more experience this season.