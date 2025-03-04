Lucas Krull News: Tendered by Denver

Krull was tendered by the Broncos on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Krull entered the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent and he will now stick around Denver for a third season in 2025, earning $1.03 million. The tight end caught 19 of 23 targets for 152 yards over 13 regular-season games in 2024 and he'll look to carve out a greater role for himself next season.