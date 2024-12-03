Lucas Krull News: Three grabs against Cleveland

Krull caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in Monday's 41-32 win over the Browns.

Krull paced all Denver tight ends in targets, receptions and yards Monday, though he played fewer offensive snaps (22) then both Adam Trautman (37) and Nate Adkins (26). The 26-year-old's involvement in the passing game, though minimal, was an improvement over his last two weeks in which he failed to earn a single target on 38 snaps in that span. Nonetheless, Krull is not seeing enough usage to garner any attention for fantasy purposes. The Broncos will host the Colts on Dec. 15 when they return from their Week 14 bye.