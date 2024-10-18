Lucas Krull News: Three grabs in win

Krull caught three of four targets for 41 yards in Thursday's 33-10 win over the Saints.

Krull played 29 of the Broncos 65 offensive snaps Thursday, while fellow tight end Adam Trautman played 40 snaps. This comes a week after Krull's playing time nearly doubled that of Trautman against the Chargers in Week 6. Despite the flip in playing time, the 26-year-old Krull was the more effective of the two tight ends, as Trautman was unable to record a single catch on three targets. Meanwhile, Krull's three catches and 41 yards were both season highs for the Pittsburgh product. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder has continued to push for a more prominent role in Denver's passing attack, and he'll have his next opportunity to do just that when the Broncos host the Panthers in Week 8.