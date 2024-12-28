Lucas Patrick Injury: Officially placed on IR
The Saints placed Patrick (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Patrick injured his knee on the Saints' final offensive drive during their Week 16 loss to the Packers. He was already ruled out for the final two games of the regular season and his placement on IR is simply a procedural move. With Erik McCoy (elbow) also placed on IR, Shane Lemieux is expected to start at center against the Raiders on Sunday.
