Lucas Patrick headshot

Lucas Patrick Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 3:41pm

Patrick (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The 31-year-old was held out of practice all week after sustaining a calf injury in the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers that was reclassified as an ankle issue on ensuing injury reports, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. Expect Connor McGovern to serve as New Orleans' top center in Patrick's stead.

Lucas Patrick
New Orleans Saints
