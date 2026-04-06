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Lucas Patrick News: Inked by Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Giants signed Patrick to a one-year contract on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Patrick is heading into his age 33-season and has significant NFL experience under his belt, having started a total of 65 career games. He'll provide New York with depth along the interior O-line.

Lucas Patrick
New York Giants
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