Lucas Patrick News: Inked by Big Blue
The Giants signed Patrick to a one-year contract on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Patrick is heading into his age 33-season and has significant NFL experience under his belt, having started a total of 65 career games. He'll provide New York with depth along the interior O-line.
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