Lucas Patrick headshot

Lucas Patrick News: Playing in Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 12:52pm

Patrick (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Patrick opened the Saints' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions before logging a full workload Friday, indicating that he's moved past his calf issue. With Nick Saldiveri (knee) sidelined Sunday, Patrick is expected to serve as New Orleans' starting left guard.

Lucas Patrick
New Orleans Saints
