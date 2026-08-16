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Lukas Van Ness Injury: Absent with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:28pm

Van Ness (shoulder) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

It is unclear when Van Ness suffered the injury. The starting weakside linebacker will likely sit out Friday's preseason contest against the Broncos if there is even a small chance of further aggravation. If the 2023 first-rounder does not play Friday, Brenton Cox should see more reps with the first-team defense, and Collin Oliver and Nyjalik Kelly could receive more depth snaps.

Lukas Van Ness
Green Bay Packers
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