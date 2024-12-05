Lukas Van Ness Injury: Questionable to return Thursday
Van Ness (thumb) is questionable to return to Thursday night's matchup with the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Van Ness suffered a thumb injury in the first half of Thursday's contest with Detroit, placing some doubt on his ability to return to the field. In his absence, Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox stand to see an increase in workload on the defensive line.
