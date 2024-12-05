Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Van Ness headshot

Lukas Van Ness Injury: Questionable to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Van Ness (thumb) is questionable to return to Thursday night's matchup with the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Van Ness suffered a thumb injury in the first half of Thursday's contest with Detroit, placing some doubt on his ability to return to the field. In his absence, Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox stand to see an increase in workload on the defensive line.

Lukas Van Ness
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now