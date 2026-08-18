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Lukas Van Ness News: Back on practice field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Van Ness (shoulder) resumed practicing Tuesday after not participating Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Van Ness saw a short-lived absence, missing just one practice and coming back to the field on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is a presumed starting pass rusher but may not play in Green Bay's week two preseason matchup with Denver as a precaution for the injury that took place. Van Ness is expected to take on a bigger role to begin the 2026 season while Micah Parsons (knee) continues to rehab.

Lukas Van Ness
Green Bay Packers
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