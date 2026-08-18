Lukas Van Ness News: Back on practice field
Van Ness (shoulder) resumed practicing Tuesday after not participating Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Van Ness saw a short-lived absence, missing just one practice and coming back to the field on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is a presumed starting pass rusher but may not play in Green Bay's week two preseason matchup with Denver as a precaution for the injury that took place. Van Ness is expected to take on a bigger role to begin the 2026 season while Micah Parsons (knee) continues to rehab.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Van Ness See More
-
General NFL Article
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes182 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 15 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads251 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Odunze Out, Daniels Cleared, Olave Questionable256 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 14 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads258 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Picks: Packers vs Lions Thanksgiving NFL Odds and Picks264 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Van Ness See More