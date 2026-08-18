Lukas Van Ness News: Back on practice field

Van Ness (shoulder) resumed practicing Tuesday after not participating Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Van Ness saw a short-lived absence, missing just one practice and coming back to the field on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is a presumed starting pass rusher but may not play in Green Bay's week two preseason matchup with Denver as a precaution for the injury that took place. Van Ness is expected to take on a bigger role to begin the 2026 season while Micah Parsons (knee) continues to rehab.